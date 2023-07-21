Friday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 16 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .228.
  • Knizner is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • In 21 of 36 games this season (58.3%) Knizner has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (13.9%).
  • In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this season (30.6%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (36.1%), including four multi-run games (11.1%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.222 AVG .233
.236 OBP .270
.389 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
2 HR 3
11 RBI 5
16/1 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele (9-3) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
