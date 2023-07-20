On Thursday, Lars Nootbaar (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 12 doubles, six home runs and 39 walks while batting .258.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 42 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Nootbaar has an RBI in 22 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them.

In 49.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .237 AVG .278 .352 OBP .364 .331 SLG .429 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 12 RBI 15 27/22 K/BB 37/17 3 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings