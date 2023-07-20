Thursday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (45-50) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (10-6) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a mark of 12-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.7 runs per game (454 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

