Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 100 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .286 with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 64 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (20.9%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Arenado has an RBI in 38 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.322
|AVG
|.250
|.373
|OBP
|.299
|.546
|SLG
|.511
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|12
|35
|RBI
|36
|33/15
|K/BB
|37/13
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (3-8) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.71), 46th in WHIP (1.271), and 52nd in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
