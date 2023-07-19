Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .257 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 38 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (41 of 64), with at least two hits 15 times (23.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (22 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%).
- He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), with two or more runs six times (9.4%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.235
|AVG
|.278
|.348
|OBP
|.364
|.330
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|25/21
|K/BB
|37/17
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 52nd.
