Lars Nootbaar -- hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on July 19 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .257 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 38 walks.
  • Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (41 of 64), with at least two hits 15 times (23.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.4% of his games this year (22 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%).
  • He has scored in 48.4% of his games this year (31 of 64), with two or more runs six times (9.4%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 33
.235 AVG .278
.348 OBP .364
.330 SLG .429
5 XBH 13
3 HR 3
12 RBI 15
25/21 K/BB 37/17
3 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.71 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.271 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 52nd.
