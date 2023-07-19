Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) on Wednesday, July 19 against the Miami Marlins (53-44), who will answer with Sandy Alcantara. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Marlins have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-115). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-8, 4.71 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 22, or 45.8%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have a record of 22-26 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (45.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cardinals won each of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Marlins have won 16 of 43 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.