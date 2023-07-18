Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (.561 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 226 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Edward Cabrera. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks while batting .241.
- In 53.8% of his 80 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (11.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 25 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 36.3% of his games this year (29 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.255
|AVG
|.228
|.340
|OBP
|.331
|.440
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|37/15
|K/BB
|38/17
|4
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Cabrera (5-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, June 14 against the Seattle Mariners, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .215 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.