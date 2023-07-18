As of now the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-longest odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, seven Colts games went over the point total.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game offensively last year (27th in ), and it gave up 334 yards per game (15th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts won only once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

Taylor also had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, hauling in 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

Odds are current as of July 18 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.