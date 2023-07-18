Tuesday's game at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (41-53) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (53-43) at 7:45 PM ET (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Edward Cabrera (5-5, 4.70 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 47 times and won 21, or 44.7%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 11-13, a 45.8% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 60.8% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 443 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).

Cardinals Schedule