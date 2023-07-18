Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan leads St. Louis with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .286 with 31 walks and 40 runs scored.
- He ranks 21st in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 81st in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Donovan has had a hit in 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (28.0%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Donovan has driven home a run in 21 games this year (25.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.293
|AVG
|.279
|.379
|OBP
|.365
|.469
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|12
|26/14
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cabrera (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, June 14, the righty threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .215 to opposing batters.
