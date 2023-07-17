Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Paul DeJong (.368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Marlins Player Props
|Cardinals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .240 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- DeJong is batting .400 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%) DeJong has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- He has homered in 12 games this season (18.2%), homering in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.8% of his games this season, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.250
|.296
|OBP
|.315
|.402
|SLG
|.463
|7
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|18
|31/8
|K/BB
|45/10
|1
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.