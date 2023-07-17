Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Indianapolis Colts right now have the fourth-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +10000.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Colts won only two games at home last year and two away from home.
- When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.
Colts Impact Players
- On the ground, Jonathan Taylor had four touchdowns and 861 yards (78.3 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 143 yards.
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.
- In the passing game, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, catching 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).
- Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of July 17 at 5:32 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
