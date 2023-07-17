The St. Louis Cardinals (40-53) host the Miami Marlins (53-42) to start a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 7:45 PM ET on Monday. The Cardinals are on the back of a series victory over the Nationals, and the Marlins a series loss to the Orioles.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (5-5) to the mound, while Jesus Luzardo (8-5) will answer the bell for the Marlins.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.12 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (5-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 20 games.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Mikolas has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5.8 innings per outing.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Miles Mikolas vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank fourth in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.400) and 88 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-22 with two doubles and four RBI in 6 1/3 innings.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 109 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Luzardo is trying to prolong a fifth-game quality start streak in this game.

Luzardo will aim to go five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Jesús Luzardo vs. Cardinals

He will face off against a Cardinals offense that is hitting .256 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .431 (seventh in the league) with 128 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Luzardo has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out eight against the Cardinals this season.

