Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .455 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Contreras enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .588 with two homers.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (11.4%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Contreras has an RBI in 25 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.261
|AVG
|.228
|.342
|OBP
|.331
|.449
|SLG
|.414
|16
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|35/14
|K/BB
|38/17
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Gray (6-7) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.435 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.