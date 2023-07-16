Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Nolan Gorman (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .230 with 13 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 57.8% of his 83 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (34.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (18.1%).
- In 32 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.280
|AVG
|.185
|.362
|OBP
|.268
|.545
|SLG
|.377
|15
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|20
|49/17
|K/BB
|53/17
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Gray (6-7) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
