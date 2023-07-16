Lars Nootbaar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the hill, on July 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Nationals.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .261 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks.

Nootbaar enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .292 with one homer.

Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this season (63.9%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (24.6%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (9.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21 games this season (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 29 games this season (47.5%), including six multi-run games (9.8%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .240 AVG .278 .347 OBP .364 .346 SLG .429 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 11 RBI 15 22/18 K/BB 37/17 2 SB 3

