The St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) host the Washington Nationals (37-55) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jack Flaherty (6-5, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (6-7, 3.41 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (6-5, 4.27 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

The Cardinals will send Flaherty (6-5) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday, July 6 in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 4.27, a 1.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.565.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Jack Flaherty vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 386 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 80 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 10-for-25 with four doubles and six RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josiah Gray

The Nationals will send Gray (6-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts over 100 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.41, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.

Gray is looking to pick up his seventh quality start of the season.

Gray will look to build on an eight-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3).

Josiah Gray vs. Cardinals

He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 11th in the league with 429 total runs scored while batting .255 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .429 slugging percentage (seventh in MLB play) and has hit a total of 126 home runs (seventh in the league).

Gray has pitched five innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out six against the Cardinals this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.