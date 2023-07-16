Andrew Knizner Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 4 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-2.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .227 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Knizner is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Knizner has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (14.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Knizner has had an RBI in 10 games this season (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.220
|AVG
|.233
|.235
|OBP
|.270
|.400
|SLG
|.433
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|5
|16/1
|K/BB
|17/3
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3).
