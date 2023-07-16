Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 4 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-2.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner is hitting .227 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Knizner is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
  • Knizner has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (14.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Knizner has had an RBI in 10 games this season (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.220 AVG .233
.235 OBP .270
.400 SLG .433
5 XBH 6
2 HR 3
10 RBI 5
16/1 K/BB 17/3
0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.41 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 57th in WHIP (1.435), and 39th in K/9 (8.3).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.