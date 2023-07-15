The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the league as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis compiled a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis totaled 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Colts won only two games at home and two on the road.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up just one victory (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.

Taylor also had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero TDs.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin recorded 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +8000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

