Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 170 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .493 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (508 total).

The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 103 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 382 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.367 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

Strider is trying to claim his fifth straight quality start in this matchup.

Strider will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (5-8) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away - -

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves L 9-0 Away Michael Kopech Charlie Morton 7/15/2023 Braves - Away Lance Lynn Spencer Strider 7/16/2023 Braves - Away Dylan Cease Kolby Allard 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets - Away - José Quintana 7/20/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/21/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan

