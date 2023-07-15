How to Watch the Braves vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Truist Park, at 7:15 PM ET.
Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 170 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .493 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).
- Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (508 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .340.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest mark in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.61 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.252).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 103 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 382 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.367 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 11-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Strider is trying to claim his fifth straight quality start in this matchup.
- Strider will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lance Lynn (5-8) for his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Lynn will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-1
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/7/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-7
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/8/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Miles Mikolas
|7/9/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Steven Matz
|7/14/2023
|Braves
|L 9-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Charlie Morton
|7/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Spencer Strider
|7/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Kolby Allard
|7/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|José Quintana
|7/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
