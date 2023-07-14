Willson Contreras is available when the St. Louis Cardinals battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI against the White Sox.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .240 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .647 with two homers during his last games.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (42 of 78), with more than one hit 20 times (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.8% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 28 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .254 AVG .228 .338 OBP .331 .425 SLG .414 15 XBH 15 4 HR 6 18 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 38/17 4 SB 1

