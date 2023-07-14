Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Gorman is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus Trevor Williams and the Washington NationalsJuly 14 at 8:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the White Sox.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Read More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .229 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 58.0% of his games this season (47 of 81), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 81), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has an RBI in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.2%.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.282
|AVG
|.185
|.368
|OBP
|.268
|.556
|SLG
|.377
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|20
|46/17
|K/BB
|53/17
|2
|SB
|3
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Williams (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 49th, 1.440 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 56th.
