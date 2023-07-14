Friday, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the White Sox) he went 0-for-1.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .241.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this year (31 of 54), with at least two hits seven times (13.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Carlson has driven home a run in 13 games this year (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 19 of 54 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .247 AVG .234 .330 OBP .355 .393 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/9 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings