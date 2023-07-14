Joey Meneses takes a three-game homer streak into the Washington Nationals' (36-54) game against the St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (5-5) for the Cardinals and Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals' Mikolas (5-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 4.23 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .276.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Nationals

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .261 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.398) and 78 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 8-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.

Williams is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Williams will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

This season, the 31-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.45), 59th in WHIP (1.440), and 56th in K/9 (6.7) among pitchers who qualify.

Trevor Williams vs. Cardinals

He will face off against a Cardinals offense that ranks 13th in the league with 779 total hits (on a .254 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .426 (eighth in the league) with 121 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).

Williams has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on five hits, while striking out four against the Cardinals this season.

