Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A berth in the semifinals is up for grabs on Wednesday, July 12, when Carlos Alcaraz takes to the court to play Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.
You can watch along on ESPN as Alcaraz looks to hold off Rune.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Alcaraz vs. Rune Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Alcaraz took down No. 38-ranked Matteo Berrettini, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
- In his last tournament, cinch Championships, Alcaraz made the final and then defeated No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Rune took down No. 24-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, winning 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-3.
- In his previous tournament (cinch Championships) on June 24, Rune went up against de Minaur in the semifinals and lost 3-6, 6-7.
- Alcaraz and Rune are at a stalemate, with the two players each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on November 4, 2022 ended with Rune earning the 6-3, 6-6 win.
- Alcaraz has taken the W in three sets against Rune, good for a 75.0% win rate, while Rune has taken home one set.
- Alcaraz and Rune have matched up for 38 total games, with Alcaraz securing the win in 21 games and Rune claiming 17.
Alcaraz vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|-400
|Odds to Win Match
|+300
|+300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|80.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.0%
|25.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
