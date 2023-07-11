The Tennessee Titans have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Titans games hit the over.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

The Titans collected three wins at home last year and four away.

Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Henry also had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (34.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Texans.

Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 receptions for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints - +4000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3500 4 October 1 Bengals - +900 5 October 8 @ Colts - +10000 6 October 15 Ravens - +2000 8 October 29 Falcons - +6600 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +5000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +15000 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +8000 13 December 3 Colts - +10000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +2000 15 December 17 Texans - +15000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +3000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +15000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

