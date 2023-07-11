Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +10000, the Indianapolis Colts are No. 28 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Colts games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- On offense, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the NFL with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).
- The Colts won just two games at home last year and two on the road.
- Indianapolis won only one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.
Colts Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 receptions for 143 yards.
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.
- In the Bills' passing game a season ago, Isaiah McKenzie scored four TDs, catching 42 balls for 423 yards (28.2 per game).
- Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.
- Zaire Franklin registered 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+15000
