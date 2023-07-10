The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 28th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won just two games at home last year and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Jonathan Taylor ran for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns in 11 games last year.

Taylor also had 28 catches for 143 yards and zero TDs.

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin posted 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +5000 5 October 8 Titans - +12500 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +12500 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.