On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .429 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .235 with 20 doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Contreras is batting .529 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Contreras has had a hit in 41 of 77 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits 19 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (23 of 77), with two or more RBI six times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.1%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .254 AVG .217 .338 OBP .315 .425 SLG .385 15 XBH 14 4 HR 5 18 RBI 16 34/14 K/BB 38/16 4 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings