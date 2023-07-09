Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (.325 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.852) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.3% of his 86 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (45.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.6%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.289
|AVG
|.286
|.404
|OBP
|.342
|.507
|SLG
|.459
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|46/28
|K/BB
|36/16
|5
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.56 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (6-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.168 WHIP ranks 30th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
