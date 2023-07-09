Paul DeJong -- with a slugging percentage of .212 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .226 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 35 of 62 games this year (56.5%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (21.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his plate appearances.

DeJong has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (17 of 62), with more than one RBI seven times (11.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (38.7%), including five games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 37 .200 AVG .242 .281 OBP .310 .388 SLG .455 6 XBH 14 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 29/8 K/BB 44/10 1 SB 3

