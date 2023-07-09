Sunday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (38-53) and St. Louis Cardinals (37-52) matching up at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on July 9.

The White Sox will call on Lucas Giolito (6-5) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).

Cardinals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Cardinals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 14, or 40%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a win-loss record of 9-12 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (411 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule