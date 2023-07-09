Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. White Sox - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks while hitting .284.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this season (48 of 79), with multiple hits 22 times (27.8%).
- In nine games this season, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 18 games this year (22.8%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.289
|AVG
|.279
|.374
|OBP
|.365
|.437
|SLG
|.379
|10
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|24/13
|K/BB
|24/17
|2
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Giolito (6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 30th in WHIP (1.168), and 20th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.