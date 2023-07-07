Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks while batting .237.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 43 of 81 games this season (53.1%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Edman has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (21.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (6.2%).
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (30 of 81), with two or more runs 10 times (12.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.257 AVG .215
.303 OBP .302
.389 SLG .392
10 XBH 15
4 HR 3
19 RBI 10
25/8 K/BB 25/16
7 SB 7

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
  • The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
  • The White Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease (3-3) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 41st, 1.314 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
