Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Tennessee Titans at the moment have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +12500.
Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +375
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, five Titans games hit the over.
- Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 on the road.
- Tennessee won just two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.
Titans Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.
- In the Texans' passing game a season ago, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- Chigoziem Okonkwo had 32 receptions for 450 yards (26.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.
- Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.
Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
Odds are current as of July 7 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.