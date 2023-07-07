Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .735 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado has 90 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .280 with 36 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
  • In 59 of 83 games this season (71.1%) Arenado has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).
  • He has homered in 16 games this year (19.3%), homering in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34 games this season (41.0%), Arenado has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year (39.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 42
.321 AVG .242
.371 OBP .287
.526 SLG .485
17 XBH 19
7 HR 10
26 RBI 32
29/13 K/BB 36/11
1 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 41st, 1.314 WHIP ranks 47th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth.
