Fever vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Fever vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Mystics have covered seven times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

The Fever have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Washington has an ATS record of 4-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.

Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

So far this season, four out of the Mystics' 15 games have hit the over.

Fever games have hit the over nine out of 16 times this year.

