Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Marlins.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 25th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (55 of 84), with at least two hits 30 times (35.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 84), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.289
|AVG
|.278
|.404
|OBP
|.337
|.507
|SLG
|.460
|17
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|22
|46/28
|K/BB
|35/16
|5
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty threw a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
