After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Marlins.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is hitting .234 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
  • DeJong has picked up a hit in 57.6% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.0% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • DeJong has driven home a run in 16 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this season (40.7%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 34
.200 AVG .258
.281 OBP .331
.388 SLG .492
6 XBH 14
5 HR 7
11 RBI 16
29/8 K/BB 40/10
1 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 20-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
