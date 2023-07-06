Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis in total hits (89) this season while batting .280 with 35 extra-base hits.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Arenado has had a hit in 58 of 82 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (30.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (18.3%), homering in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has an RBI in 33 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (39.0%), including six multi-run games (7.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .321 AVG .241 .371 OBP .282 .526 SLG .469 17 XBH 18 7 HR 9 26 RBI 31 29/13 K/BB 36/10 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings