Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, Dylan Carlson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Marlins.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .245 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Carlson has had a hit in 30 of 51 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Carlson has driven in a run in 12 games this season (23.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.243
|.330
|OBP
|.333
|.393
|SLG
|.371
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|18/9
|K/BB
|20/6
|2
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Perez makes the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went a third of an inning, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.47, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
