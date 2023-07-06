The Indianapolis Colts right now have the 28th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis went 6-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.

Indianapolis averaged 311.6 yards per game on offense last year (27th in NFL), and it gave up 334 yards per game (15th) on defense.

Last season the Colts won just two games at home and twice away from home.

As favorites last season Indianapolis picked up just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Jonathan Taylor rushed for 861 yards (78.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Taylor scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 143 yards.

In the passing game, Michael Pittman Jr. scored four TDs, hauling in 99 balls for 925 yards (57.8 per game).

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Bills.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin delivered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1800 4 October 1 Rams - +5000 5 October 8 Titans - +12500 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +3000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +12500 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +6600 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

