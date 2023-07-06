Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (51-37) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, July 6. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Marlins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 27 out of the 38 games, or 71.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a 24-8 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Marlins played five of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Miami combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a mark of 8-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Cardinals had a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +1300 - 4th

