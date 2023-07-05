Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 93 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .489.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • In 66.3% of his 83 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 11 games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this season (28 of 83), with two or more RBI 14 times (16.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 45.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 42
.289 AVG .287
.404 OBP .346
.507 SLG .474
17 XBH 18
8 HR 7
24 RBI 22
46/28 K/BB 34/16
5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (92 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hoeing gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
