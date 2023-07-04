On Tuesday, Willson Contreras (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .222 with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 29 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 51.4% of his games this year (38 of 74), with more than one hit 17 times (23.0%).

He has homered in seven games this year (9.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this year (22 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .254 AVG .189 .338 OBP .289 .425 SLG .348 15 XBH 11 4 HR 5 18 RBI 14 34/14 K/BB 35/15 4 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings