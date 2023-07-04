Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.491) and total hits (92) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

In 65.9% of his games this season (54 of 82), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (36.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 13.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (34.1%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.1%).

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (46.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .289 AVG .286 .404 OBP .346 .507 SLG .476 17 XBH 18 8 HR 7 24 RBI 22 46/28 K/BB 34/16 5 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings