Dylan Carlson -- batting .242 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 4 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .247.
  • Carlson has had a hit in 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%), including multiple hits seven times (14.3%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.2%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 24.5% of his games this season, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (34.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 21
.247 AVG .246
.330 OBP .315
.393 SLG .385
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
18/9 K/BB 17/3
2 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 92 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.53), 28th in WHIP (1.155), and ninth in K/9 (10.4).
