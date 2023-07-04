Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at LoanDepot park.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 114 home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 387 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.460 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright (3-3) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 1 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Wainwright has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 7/1/2023 Yankees W 11-4 Home Jack Flaherty Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Matthew Liberatore Ian Hamilton 7/2/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Gerrit Cole 7/3/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing 7/6/2023 Marlins - Away Jack Flaherty Eury Pérez 7/7/2023 White Sox - Away Jordan Montgomery Michael Kopech 7/8/2023 White Sox - Away Miles Mikolas - 7/9/2023 White Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Lucas Giolito

