On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (hitting .395 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is hitting .280 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 93rd in the league in slugging.

Donovan has had a hit in 45 of 74 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits 20 times (27.0%).

In 12.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (23.0%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.8% of his games this season (28 of 74), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .289 AVG .269 .374 OBP .370 .437 SLG .387 10 XBH 6 5 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings