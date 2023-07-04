On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, five home runs and four walks while batting .222.

Knizner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last outings.

Knizner has gotten a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), with more than one hit on five occasions (14.7%).

In 14.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (29.4%), Knizner has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season (12 of 34), with two or more runs four times (11.8%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .220 AVG .224 .235 OBP .262 .400 SLG .431 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 16/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings